The State Street Farmers Market is now seeking vendors who grow fresh produce, raise meat products, and hand make crafts and food items to be part of the 2023 season in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.

Saturday markets will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning on May 6 and continuing through Oct. 28. Wednesday markets will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., beginning July 5 and continuing through Sept. 27. All markets will be held at Downtown Center, 810 State Street.

Online vendor applications and additional details are available by going to bristoltn.recdesk.com and clicking on the PROGRAMS tab at the top of the page.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Angie Rutherford at (423) 764-3463 or arutherford@bristoltn.org.