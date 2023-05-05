BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Saturday morning institution launches its 2023 season today when the State Street Farmers Market returns to Bristol, Tennessee’s Downtown Center.

Vendors will offer seedlings, early season produce, handmade crafts, locally raised meats, and fresh baked goods, according to a written statement.

Saturday morning markets will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at 810 State St., in the heart of Bristol’s downtown, beginning this weekend and continuing through the end of October.

Wednesday afternoon markets will be added from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., beginning on July 5 and continuing through Sept. 27. Community members are encouraged to shop often to receive the freshest products throughout the season.

Applications are still available at www.bristoltn.org/MarketVendor for those interested in registering as a vendor at this year’s market. Tables and chairs will be provided for all vendors, and tents are available at no additional charge.

For additional information, please follow the State Street Farmers Market on Facebook or contact Jayden Rosenboro at jrosenboro@bristoltn.org or (423) 340-6165.