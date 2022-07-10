RAMSEY | Tri-state Beef Cattle Conference to be held Aug. 4 in Blountville, Tenn.

The 14th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee on August 4th. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, finished cattle price transparency legislation, beef cattle outlook, knowing where you stand on profitability, and antibiotic prescription requirements. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.

A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services.

The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:10 a.m. The trade show will open at 8 a.m.

The meeting is being sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Registration information and complete details will be available through your county Extension Office. Registration for the conference is $20 through July 22 and $25 after July 22. Additional information can be obtained through your local Extension office or on the web at https://tiny.utk.edu/TriStateBeef.