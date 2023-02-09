UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services will be co-sponsoring the Right Tree, Right Place Workshop on Thursday, February 23. The program will start at 8:15 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. The program will be at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center located at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, Tennessee. Lunch will be free and will be sponsored by Bristol Tennessee Essential Services. Please register by calling 423-574-1919 by Thursday, February 16.

The workshop will feature the following topics:

• Dead Plants 101 – A Diagnostics Presentation

• Trees and Power Lines

• Fire Ants, Spotted Lantern Fly, Asian Longhorn Beetle and Crape Myrtle Bark Scale

• Insect Pests of Trees

• The Safe Use of Herbicides in Vegetation Management

• Pesticide Regulatory Update

The workshop will offer five commercial applicator recertification points ($10 per point) through the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The workshop will be of interest to landscape professionals, garden center employees, Master Gardeners, and home gardeners. You’ll learn about planting trees near power lines to keep your landscape safe. You will also hear about current insects and diseases of trees and how to manage them.

Each year, we hear of new pests that threaten the health of our landscape trees. By attending this tree care workshop, you will be better able to identify and recognize potentially devastating pests in your landscape.

If you are interested or have any questions about this program, please call us at the UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County at 423-574-1919.