March is Extension Promotion Month in Tennessee! Join us on Thursday, March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for our open house. We will have hot dogs, chips, cookies, popcorn and drinks for you to enjoy. We will have displays and educational programs on stir-fry, sweet potato pancakes, fruit tree grafting, and weed identification as well as tours of the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center.

We are celebrating the great educational resource available in your local extension education programs, which still hold those values set forth more than 100 years ago. Early on, Extension’s purpose was to share research-based information with farmers and homemakers in our communities. Today, our programs have evolved to meet the needs of our communities and still focus on improving the lives of everyday citizens. Our tag line at the University of Tennessee Extension is: “Real. Life. Solutions.”

The Hatch Act of 1887 formed agricultural research centers at the land grant institutions across the United States. With the development of research-based information through these research centers, there was a need to share this information with the agricultural community. To meet this need, the United States government passed the Smith-Lever Act of 1914, forming extension programs across the United States. President Woodrow Wilson called Extension “one of the most significant and far-reaching measures for the education of adults ever adopted by government.”

We are located at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center in Blountville near the airport. Our address is 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN. We invite you to call our office at 423-574-1919.

