BIG STONE GAP, VA. — They float through the sky, draw everyone’s attention and people follow their journeys with great interest.

No, not suspected spy balloons. Butterflies.

And you can learn more about them from Chris Allgyer as the Virginia master naturalist leads the “National Learn about Butterflies Day Workshop” at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at Big Stone Gap on Tuesday, March 14.

National Learn About Butterflies Day encourages Americans to look for that familiar blur of color as butterflies begin migrating across the country. The celebration brings with it an awareness of the varieties of butterflies and their importance to our survival. With spring and summer around the corner, the workshop comes at the right time to learn something new about butterflies and appreciate their beauty.

Allgyer will guide participants through the butterfly life cycle, what native plants are used for butterflies in our area, pollinators in your yard/garden, and other useful information about butterflies.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The free workshop is for all ages and all supplies and materials needed are included. But spaces are limited, and registration is required by 4 p.m. on March 10. Register by calling (276) 523-1322.

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is at 10 W. First St. North in Big Stone Gap.

The museum is housed is housed in an 1890s Victorian stone mansion and holds more than 60,000 pieces in its collection.

Closed in January and February, the park is open in the spring and fall on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the park is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other coming events include the Spring WiseJAMS music program on Feb. 23 and March 2, the True Art Showcase and Children’s Contest from March 1 through March 24, and a tree grafting workshop on March 9.