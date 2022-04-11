BLEVINS: Workshop set on hive inspection at SWVHEC

A hive inspection workshop for beekeepers and other interested individuals will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

The workshop will include classroom and hands-on sessions.

The classroom session will discuss in-depth hive inspection and what you should be looking for in the process. The hands-on session (at a local apiary) will demonstrate practices discussed in the classroom. The instructor will be James Wilson, Extension apiculturist at Virginia Tech. The cost is $35.

Preregister at Highlands- Beekeepers.com or at the Washington County Extension Office in Abingdon (676-6309). Bring your veil and protective gear for the hands-on portion.

Honeybees contribute several billion dollars a year to United States agriculture, and many commercial growers of fruit, such as apples, rely on bee populations to pollinate their crop.

The loss of large numbers of bees could eventually have a great impact on the growing of fruit. Lower numbers can lead to a reduction in the ‘fruit-set,’ which is the number of blossoms that set a seed and produce fruit. The result of fewer honeybees pollinating can mean fewer or smaller fruits and vegetables.

Growers who are concerned about pollination can determine the number of bees pollinating their crops. The best way to do this is to stand close to a tree (apple for example) in temperatures about 70 degrees and make a few 30-second counts of the number of bees foraging. There should be a dozen to 15 bees foraging to have a sufficient number for an acceptable crop.

Without honeybees we would have a lot less food on our tables. They are responsible for one-third of the food we eat. The large decline in the number of honeybees in Virginia and Tennessee in recent years has been caused by multiple factors including parasites, poor management and queen failure.

While chemicals are often cited as the major reason for bee losses they are not the major culprit.

Misuse of insecticides, both organic and synthetic, in gardens can certainly be a factor, but insecticides used properly are not the problem and are essential for food production. Gardeners need to be more aware than ever regarding insecticide use in their gardens.

The varroa mite and poor management continue to be the greatest threat to honeybees in Virginia and cause of most of the losses of honeybee colonies.

Therefore, any efforts to better understand the honeybee colony is certainly worthwhile.

We look forward to seeing you at the workshop.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.