Most livestock producers want to maximize the number of cattle, sheep, etc. they run in order to maximize potential profits. This is understandable given the cost of inputs such as fertilizer, labor, and machinery costs.

However, anyone who has paid attention realizes that not all pastures “are created equal.” Some are more productive and can carry more pounds of animal per acre than others.

This is certainly affected by weather and management but also by soil type. The fact that some soils are inherently more productive by nature than others should be accounted for when stocking. Productive potential of various soil types on your farm can be determined by referring to the soil survey for your respective county. Once this has been determined, a plan can better be developed to produce the maximum number of pounds per acre while maintaining healthy, productive pastures.

Ignoring the carry capacity potential of any given pasture can lead to overstocking and overgrazing. Overgrazing has several negative aspects. As a rule, livestock gain the maximum number of pounds on high quality pasture that provides enough forage to get their belly full with the least amount of effort. Overgrazed pastures do not provide this opportunity. While the new growth on an overgrazed pasture may be high quality, animals cannot get their belly full without covering a lot of acres, spending energy walking that could be going to pounds gained. Animals may also be forced to graze less nutritious plants.

Overgrazing also has a negative effect on the plant itself. Energy for regrowth in tall fescue and orchardgrass is stored in the lower two to three inches of the stem and keeping this grazed off weakens and ultimately kills the plant. Weedy plants will fill these empty areas. Removing too much of the leaf area also greatly reduces the plants ability to carry on photosynthesis essential to recovery and regrowth, leading to lower productivity. Furthermore, root growth is reduced. Forage growth above ground reflects the root growth below ground. Continuous, close grazing results in a shallow root system, reducing the ability of the plant to take up nutrients and water. In dry or drought conditions productivity of these pastures will be greatly limited to non-existent.

Each producer has to evaluate their own situation but it may be that fewer animals per acre would produce more pounds per acre. That decision takes an evaluation of the resources available, previous animal performance, management, and the goals of the operation.