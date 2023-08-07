There will be a Forage Field Day beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Virginia Tech Research Farm in Glade Spring, Virginia. We will serve supper, so please call 276-676-6309 by Tuesday, Aug. 15, if you plan to attend. There is no cost for the meeting.

The program will include research plot discussions and presentations on various topics as described below. Tall fescue is the foundation grass of most pastures in the region. However, fescue presents a problem when it is infected with the toxic endophyte. Often this goes unnoticed because the cattle continue to eat it and they don’t die. However, performance in terms of gain and milk production are negatively affected. There are varieties of tall fescue on the market that perform without the negative effect of the endophyte. We will address this in the presentation, Which Fescue is the Best Fescue?

Fall fertilization of forages, when done right, can make big improvements in production and quality of pastures and hay. Applying phosphate and potash in the fall can often be done cheaper and since these elements tend to bind to the soil particles in our soils, nothing is lost over the winter. We will discuss the advantages of fall fertilization at the field day.

Technology often seems out of reach for the smaller producer but there are options that are useful for smaller producers and generally are not price prohibitive. This will be discussed in the presentation, Using GPS Technology for Fertilizer, Lime, and Spray Applications.

Another part of the program will include looking at the corn silage variety trials (we are testing 52 hybrids from 11 different companies). We also will look at the cool season grass variety trial data which includes 13 orchardgrass varieties and 10 tall fescue varieties. We will also discuss the yield results from a project evaluating the yield of fall-seeded small grains and grasses.

There will be seed company representatives there to discuss their products. There will also be equipment dealers there to display and demonstrate their equipment.

I believe we have a good program lined up and hope you will be able to attend. Credits for Certified Crop Advisors and Virginia Nutrient Management Planners will be offered. The address for the research farm is 12326 VPI Farm Road, Glade Spring, VA 24340.

