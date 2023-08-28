Evaluating your cow herd this fall can mean a more successful calving season next spring. Fall is a good time to assess the status of spring calving herds and make any management, nutrition, or culling decisions necessary. A fall check-up for cows consists of body condition scoring, physical evaluation, pregnancy detection, culling, vaccinations and a winter nutrition program.

Body condition scoring and physical evaluation. Body condition scoring of cows is one of the most important practices a producer can use to keep the cow herd productive. Cows need to be in body condition score (BCS) 5 or 6 by calving. Spring calving cows really need to be BCS 5 by mid to late December before cold weather hits. Cows in good body condition will require less feed during the winter, and it is easier to keep cows in good body condition in January and February than to get them to gain weight. Cows should also be evaluated for feet and leg problems, bad udders, cancer eye, poor teeth (old age), and disposition. Cows with any of these problems get one strike towards culling. Cows with cancer eye or that are permanently lame should be culled immediately.

Pregnancy detection and culling. Having a veterinarian pregnancy check your cows will give you an indication of calving date and help with culling decisions. If your feed supply is short, culling open cows may be a good choice.

Consider using the “two strike rule” for culling. Open cows automatically have one strike. If they have any of the problems mentioned above they are automatically culled. Open cows, eight years old or older, should also be culled. Young healthy cows should be given another chance, but any cow that has been open twice in her lifetime should be culled.

Herd health. Cows should be treated for lice and grubs and vaccinated against Leptospirosis by mid-November. Consult your local veterinarian for other herd health recommendations.

Winter Nutrition Program. The cow herd winter nutrition program should be based on the body condition of the cows. Thin cows (BCS 4 or less) need to gain weight and body condition by January 1. Cows in good condition, BCS 5 or better, need to maintain condition until calving. The easiest time to put weight and condition on cows is immediately after weaning when nutritional requirements are the lowest. Climatic conditions in mid to late fall favor weight gain.

