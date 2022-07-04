BLEVINS | Pasture management and sheep

Forages constitute 75% to 90% of the total diet for sheep. Sheep are very good at turning forages into meat and fiber and are capable of producing a USDA Choice carcass from forage alone. Sheep will graze many different plants including weeds that other species may refuse such as tall ironweed, multiflora rose and blackberry. Therefore, companion grazing of sheep with other species of livestock, such as cattle or goats, results in greater pasture utilization and higher quality pastures than when a single species is grazed alone.

Class and stage of production of the animals dictate the type and quality of forage to be grazed. Lactating ewes with lambs are placed on the highest quality pasture available to promote desired levels of milk production and lamb growth. Dry, non-pregnant ewes or ewes in early to mid-gestation are placed on lower quality forages or serve as second grazers behind young, growing lambs. Strategies that match stage of animal production with type and quality of forage improves overall forage utilization while maintaining optimum animal performance. Nutritional needs not met by the pasture can be supplied by supplementing with grain. Also, a free-choice mineral should be made available year-round.

When determining stocking rate the productivity of the soils you have and your management goals must be considered. Taking a look at your soils from in USDA NRCS Soil Survey will provide you with the basic information needed to determine stocking rate which is described in Animal Units (AU) which equals a 1,000-pound cow eating 25 pounds of dry matter per day. In sheep terms, that equals about five 150-pound ewes. Soils vary in their productive potential, so consulting the soil survey for your county is wise. Obviously, if fertility is not at proper levels these numbers have to be reduced. Grazing management also plays a key role in stocking rate. Producers who have the time, interest, and fencing setup can increase carrying capacity by utilizing rotational grazing.

Lamb gains of pastures also vary based on quality and availability. Lamb gains are not uniform throughout the grazing season. In general, lamb gains exceed 0.6 pounds per day in the spring, average approximately 0.3 pounds per day in July and August and are approximately 0.4 pounds per day in the fall. In the summer, lamb gains can be improved by 0.15 pounds per day by supplementing 1 pound of corn or barley per lamb per day.

Contact your local Extension office for more information.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.