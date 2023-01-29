BLEVINS | Master Cattleman course to be offered spring 2023

Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering the Virginia Master Cattlemen program online Spring 2023.

The program will consist of seven sessions that provide essential information for beef producers in the areas of economics, genetics, reproduction, nutrition, forages, herd health and marketing.

Participants will receive a certificate as a Virginia Master Cattleman upon successful completion of all seven sessions of the program.

The goal of the program is to build foundational knowledge which can be applied to advanced beef educational programs.

Online classes will be held weekly on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., starting March 2 and concluding April 13.

Weekly instruction will be delivered live using a web-based learning management system, and the course website will be used to provide educational materials and supplemental instruction. All participants will receive a course notebook.

To register for the course, visit https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemans23. The cost of the program is $70 per participant.

Registration deadline is February 25. For additional information please contact Phil Blevins at 276-676-6309.

A Good Soil Sample is More Critical Than Ever

The current cost of fertilizer makes the need for a good soil analysis more critical than ever, whether you are a farmer, gardener, or turf manager.

Guessing at what is needed can lead to unnecessary expense and/or poor growth of the plants we are tending.

Accurate soil sampling and analysis allow us to avoid over or under applying fertilizers. In addition, they indicate whether or not lime is needed to maintain the proper soil pH.

Here are some guidelines for collecting a good soil sample. For pasture and hay land, samples should represent no more than 10 to 20 acres.

For best results, 12 to 15 subsamples should be collected (in a clean plastic bucket) for each field sampled avoiding areas that are extremely poor, such as eroded areas or extremely fertile, such as areas where livestock congregate.

The soil should be sampled at a consistent depth of three to four inches at each subsample location.

Soil samples for lawns should likewise be sampled at a depth of three to four inches at 12 to 15 subsample spots in the lawn area.

Plowed land should be sampled to the plow depth.

Air drying the samples is wise prior to shipping, but never dry the samples in the oven or microwave.

Be sure and sample early enough to get the samples to the lab and the results back prior to the growing season.