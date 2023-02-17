A well managed pasture offers a good nutritional program for horses thus reducing feeding expenses, stable cleaning and other chores. Good pasture management takes some planning prior to grazing season and some management during grazing season. Proper grazing management involves several considerations.

Do not graze new seedlings until the plants have become well established. Unless the root systems have become well established the young plants can be pulled out of the ground by the horse when grazing or damaged by the hooves of the horses when running. Count on it taking 18-24 months for new forage stands to become established. While overgrazing should be avoided, light and infrequent grazing can help with sod formation. However the grass should not be grazed closer that four to six inches and should be allowed to rest at least 30 days when actively growing and longer periods during summer months.

Adequate land area per horse is essential if you want to maintain a healthy sod. A mature horse is probably going to need two to three acres of grazing.

Even the best pasture needs rest after grazing to allow plants time to re-grow and replenish food reserves. The length of the rest period will depend on the time of the year and weather conditions. It should ultimately be based on the height of the re-growing plant. Optimally, pasture acreage should be divided into at least four to six pastures. Continuous grazing weakens and thins stands and allows weeds and poisonous plants to invade pastures. Horses should be rotated from pasture to pasture based on the height of the forage. Never allow pastures or portions of pastures to become overgrazed. Since horses are spot grazers, rotate to a new pasture when the grazed areas reach the minimum height rather than waiting for the entire pasture area to be grazed to the minimum height.

In cases where land is limited to less than two acres per horse, it is nearly impossible to maintain pasture sod with continuous grazing. Maintaining an exercise area, that is, an exercise lot where no plants will grow is a practical solution. Permit grazing only when the pasture has reached the target height. The exercise area should be used during periods of wet soil conditions and drought — and during winter/non-growing season.

During times of the year when adequate pasture is not available, feed hay at a rate of 1% to 2% of body weight. For more information, contact your local Extension office.