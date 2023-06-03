Management Options

Brood mare owners have a number of management options available to manage the potential problems associated with toxic endophyte infected fescue. First of all, if you have a mare that is approaching foaling, remove her from fescue fields or hay the last 90 days of pregnancy, contact your veterinarian, and monitor udder development and the foaling process. Once removed, the mares should be fed high quality hay such as alfalfa or placed on a non-fescue pasture. If you plan to keep fescue, have it tested to see if it is infected.

Eliminating infected pastures and replanting with another grass such as an endophyte free fescue, novel endophyte fescue, or orchardgrass may be the best insurance. In this case make sure the old stand did not go to seed the year before and is completely dead before reseeding. Replant the most highly infected fields first. These new forages can be used for mares approaching the last trimester of gestation. Prevent the spread of infected seed from endophyte infected fields to non-infected fields. Dry loting or stalling the mares for 72 hours will can help with this.

A study at Clemson University reported a high rate of foal deaths even when mares on fescue pasture were receiving 50 percent of their energy from supplemental feed. The possibility that mares on fescue may not produce colostrums makes it imperative that foals are checked for failure of passive transfer (FPT). Mares only produce the antibody rich colostrums during the first 24-48 hours after foaling and foals need to get at least 24-34 ounces of colostrum within 6-12 hours after birth. If the mare has little or no colostrum, the foal must have colostrum collected from another mare or a plasma transfusion. Time is critical. To guard against FPT, collect colostrum from mares that have normal births and adequate colostrum. Six to eight ounces of colostrum can be collected from a mare and frozen in locking plastic bags. Your veterinarian can provide more information about colostrum “banks” and plasma transfusions. When using frozen colostrum, it should be defrosted slowly in a warm water bath. Do not use microwave ovens.

Consult with your veterinarian for other treatment/management options. It is also important to know that other factors can cause reduce milk flow and longer gestations. Keeping detailed records on each of your mares’ pregnancies is beneficial since mares tend to repeat the length of gestation and exhibit similar signs of parturition from year to year.