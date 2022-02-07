BLEVINS: Making sure newborn lambs perform their best

Many sheep producers are well into lambing season or just beginning. It’s a fun time to see new lambs on the ground, but it is a hard time when you spend hours at night checking the ewes to makes sure all goes well.

Post lambing nutrition plays an important role in lamb performance and in the future productivity of the ewe. After lambing, the energy and protein requirements of the ewe increase by 30 and 55%, respectively.

Failure to supplement ewes accordingly results in excessive body weight loss, low milk production, mismothering and poor lamb gains. Protein supplementation is especially critical for ewe flocks with a high percentage of twins or triplets. Unless high quality legume hays are fed, protein supplementation will be necessary as a part of the grain portion of the diet.

A general rule of thumb for concentrate feeding of lactating ewes is 1 pound of grain for each lamb nursing the ewe. Ewes should be sorted into feeding groups, if possible, based on type of rearing (single, twin, etc.) to make sure grain supplements are neither over- or underfed. By knowing the nutrient requirements of the ewe and the nutrient content of the feed, diets can be properly formulated to meet the nutritional needs of the ewe.

This information can be obtained from your local Extension office as well as examples of rations that will meet the needs of ewes based on their needs.

Ideally, lambs on a winter-lambing program should have access to a high quality creep feed by the time they are seven days old. Creep feeds should contain 18 to 20% crude protein and be low in fiber (high in energy). The source of protein in commercially prepared lamb creep feed should be all natural protein.

Because the rumen of young lambs is not fully developed, urea should not be used as a partial source of protein in the diet. A 2:1 calcium to phosphorous ratio is maintained in on-farm feed mixes by adding feed grade limestone at 1% of the diet. Calcium to phosphorous ratios of less than 2:1 may lead to urinary calculi (water belly), which most often results in the death of the lamb. If the addition of limestone to the diet fails to control urinary calculi, ammonium chloride should be added at .5% of the diet.

Contact your local Extension office for more information.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.