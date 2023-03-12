Honeybee Queen-Rearing Workshop

A Honeybee queen-rearing workshop will be held Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SW Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The workshop will include classroom and hands-on sessions.

The morning session will include queen biology, drones and mating behavior, selection of larvae, and starter to finisher techniques.

The afternoon topics will include demonstrating larvae selection, grafting techniques, mating nucs, and queen introduction. The afternoon session will be held at a local apiary to be announced that morning. Participants are encouraged to bring their bee suit, etc. for the hands-on session.

The instructors will be Dr. James Wilson, extension apiculturist, VA Tech, and Keith Tignor, Virginia State apiarist, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Both instructors are extremely knowledgeable regarding honeybees and honeybee management.

The cost is $35, and attendance is limited to 100 participants. Preregister at: HighlandsBeekeepers.com or send a check made payable to Highlands Beekeepers’ Association to the Washington County Extension Office at 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210. The phone number is (676-6309). Please call or Phil Blevins at the Washington County Extension Office or email pblevins@vt.edu or beewoodwork@gmail.com if you have questions.

Spring Lawn Fertilization

When selecting a fertilizer for the spring take a close look at the fertilizer label. It will tell you what nutrients are contained and the nitrogen (N) release rate. Most garden fertilizers typically contain large amounts each of N, P, and K (e.g. 10-10-10). The nitrogen in these is usually entirely water soluble (WSN) and provides quick plant response. Specialty lawn fertilizers contain high N percentages and lower levels of P and K (e.g. 29-3-7).

Specialty lawn fertilizers often contain different forms of N that provide varying N-release rates, and the label indicates the percentages of both water-soluble N (WSN) and water insoluble N (WIN) making up the total percentage N in the product. The higher the percentage of WIN, the more slowly available the N is to the plant.

So how much N? Here are some basic guidelines. Fertilizer sources that contain more than 50% WIN can be applied up to 1.5 pounds N per 1,000 square feet; those that are predominantly WSN should be applied at no more than 1 pound N per 1,000 square feet. Recommended N levels from now through the end of May on cool-season grasses should not exceed a total of 1.5 pounds per 1,000 square feet for Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue. The rest of the recommended seasonal N fertility shouldn’t be applied until this fall.