For the livestock producer high quality hay means hay that results in more milk produced, more pounds of calf, better performance, etc. High quality hay can be described as green, leafy, and free of mold, weeds and other debris. Other than the weather, we have control over most of the factors that affect quality, for example, fertility, weed control, and harvest practices. We often overlook how harvest management affects quality. Listed below are some harvest practices hay producers can use to maximize quality.

1) Harvest at the correct stage. Grasses such as orchardgrass and fescue should be harvested at the boot to early head stage. Legumes such as clover and alfalfa should be harvested in the late bud to early bloom stage. When the plant gets beyond this point quality declines in a hurry in both protein and energy content.

2) Mow hay in a wide swath. Getting hay baled as fast as possible after mowing is the goal of any hay producer. Research has demonstrated that leaving the hay in a swath that is at least 70 to 80 percent as wide as the cutter bar results in faster dry down and significantly higher quality hay by allowing rapid moisture loss through the leaves (stopping the breakdown of sugars in the plant). If your equipment will not adjust, then spread the hay out by tedding immediately after cutting.

3) Conditioning legumes and first cutting grasses. Breaking the stem and the waxy coating on the surface of the stem speeds up moisture loss from the stem dramatically. Roller type versus flail type conditioners reduce leaf loss in legumes (clover and alfalfa).

4) If possible, rake before the hay is completely dry. Raking when the hay is in good case will greatly reduce leaf loss.

5) Adjust the rake to minimize the amount of soil in the hay. For each 1% of soil (on a dry matter basis) in the hay the feed value is reduced by 1%.

6) Bale at the proper moisture. High moisture hay should be wrapped when the hay is between 50 – 60% moisture. Dry hay should be below 20% moisture when baled.

7) Adjusting your ground speed so that the baler does not bulldoze or snatch the hay will reduce leaf loss. Losses as high as 12% can occur at the pickup on a round baler.

