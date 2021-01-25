BLEVINS: Extension offices to offer special courses

Beginning Beekeeper Course

A class for beginning beekeepers will be held in the Executive Auditorium of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The class will start at 9 a.m. with registration and end at 3:30 p.m.

Topics covered in the class include honeybee biology, equipment needed, where and how to get bees, locating the apiary, honeybee pests and diseases, seasonal management, integrated hive management and nectar sources.

Every effort will be made to answer those basic questions that persons considering beekeeping will have, including equipment assembly, introduction of package bees to the hive, capturing swarms, inspecting the hive, etc. Please keep in mind the current situation regarding masks and social distancing per state guidelines.

The cost of the class is $35, and class size is limited.

Preregister by sending a check for $35 payable to the Highlands Beekeepers Association to the Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210 or online at HighlandsBeekeepers.com.

The class is sponsored by the Washington County Extension Office and the Highlands Beekeepers Association.