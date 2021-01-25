BLEVINS: Extension offices to offer special courses

Beginning Beekeeper Course
A class for beginning beekeepers will be held in the Executive Auditorium of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The class will start at 9 a.m. with registration and end at 3:30 p.m.
Topics covered in the class include honeybee biology, equipment needed, where and how to get bees, locating the apiary, honeybee pests and diseases, seasonal management, integrated hive management and nectar sources.
Every effort will be made to answer those basic questions that persons considering beekeeping will have, including equipment assembly, introduction of package bees to the hive, capturing swarms, inspecting the hive, etc. Please keep in mind the current situation regarding masks and social distancing per state guidelines.
The cost of the class is $35, and class size is limited.
Preregister by sending a check for $35 payable to the Highlands Beekeepers Association to the Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210 or online at HighlandsBeekeepers.com.
The class is sponsored by the Washington County Extension Office and the Highlands Beekeepers Association.
Call the Extension Office at 276-676-6309 if you have questions.
Virginia Master Cattleman Course
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering the Virginia Master Cattleman program online spring 2021.
This program will consist of seven sessions that provide essential information for beef producers in the areas of economics, genetics, reproduction, nutrition, forages, herd health and marketing.
Participants will receive a certificate as a Virginia Master Cattleman upon successful completion of all seven sessions of the program.
The goal of the program is to build foundational knowledge that can be applied to advanced beef educational programs.
Online classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting March 2 and concluding April 13. The cost of the program is $70 per participant.
All participants will receive a course notebook, and a course website will be used to provide educational materials and supplemental instruction.
To register for the course, use the following link https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemens. Registration deadline is Feb. 19.
For additional information, please contact your local Virginia Cooperative Extension Office.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.