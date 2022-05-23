BLEVINS: Crossbreeding beef cattle offers improved performance

Crossbreeding should be one of the variables commercial beef producers give consideration to in their breeding program.

Scott Greiner, extension beef specialist at Virginia Tech, says crossbreeding beef cattle offers two primary advantages: 1) crossbred animals exhibit heterosis (hybrid vigor), and 2) crossbred animals combine the strengths of the various breeds used to form the cross.

The goal of a well-designed, systematic crossbreeding program is to simultaneously optimize these advantages of heterosis and breed complementarity.

Heterosis or hybrid vigor refers to the superiority in performance of the crossbred animal compared to the average of the straightbred parents. Improvements in production from heterosis may be captured by having both a crossbred calf and a crossbred cow. The advantage of the crossbred calf is twofold: an increase in calf livability coupled with an increase in growth rate.

Perhaps the most important advantage for crossbreeding is realized in the crossbred cow. Maternal heterosis results in improvements in cow fertility, calf livability, calf weaning weight and cow longevity. These improvements result in a significant advantage in pounds of calf weaned per cow exposed and superior lifetime production for crossbred females.

The other important advantage to crossbreeding is the ability to take advantage of the strengths of two or more breeds to produce offspring that have optimum levels of performance in several traits.

For example, British breeds generally excel in marbling potential whereas continental breeds typically are superior for red meat yield.

Combining the breed types results in offspring that have desirable levels of both quality grade (marbling) and retail yield (yield grade). Similarly, milk production and growth rate may be most effectively optimized by crossing two or more breeds.

It is important to realize that the crossbred offspring will not excel both of the parent breeds for all traits. For example, limited feed resources coupled with very high milk production may result in lower reproductive performance.

The cumulative effect of crossbreeding when several traits are considered is more important than the effect on any one particular trait. Effective crossbreeding programs must be designed to optimize performance, not necessarily maximize it.

The design of any crossbreeding program should take advantage of both heterosis and breed complementarity.

An ideal crossbreeding program should 1) optimize, but not necessarily maximize, heterosis in both the calf crop and particularly the cow herd, 2) utilize breeds and genetics that fit the feed resources, management, and marketing system of the operation, and 3) be easy to apply and manage.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.