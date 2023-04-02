The Garden Faire in Abingdon is the event that kicks off spring in far Southwest Virginia. It will be held on Friday, April 21, from 9:30-6 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, from 9:30-5 p.m., at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. This is the 24th year that Garden Faire has been presented by the Master Gardeners of Washington and Russell Counties. A host of local and out-of-town vendors present a gardener’s shopping paradise with perennials, annuals, trees, native and heirloom plants, yard art, garden tools and much more.

Members of the community and local high school students are invited to enter window box and container gardening competitions. Educational programs will be presented each day on a range of topics and speakers. On Friday we will offer the following: Rewilding with Dr. Andy Pulte, Plant Disease Investigator with Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Modern Floral Design with Barbara Leshyn, Lavender and Other Pollinators with Ellen Reynolds, and Make and Take Rain Barrel with Carol Doss On Saturday we will offer the following: Blight Resistant Boxwoods with Pat Reilly, Growing Window Boxes with Ben Casteel et al, Biltmore and Olmstead’s Vision with Jordana Chalnick, Naturalist’s Clubs for Kids and Adults with the Nature Conservancy, Garden Travels Around the World with Dr. Robert McDuffie, and The Art of Topiary with Rebecca Willis. There will also be a Saturday morning class with a focus on young gardeners. Free rooted cuttings will be given to gardeners under 18 who are accompanied by an adult.

Trained horticulturists at the Master Garden Plant Clinic will answer questions about plant problems. Garden hand tools will be sharpened by Master Gardeners. Merchandise is contributed by the vendors for hourly door prizes. A shopping spree drawing worth $125 is held both days at 3 p.m.

Come and spend the day shopping and attending the many classes. Have lunch from the delectable creations provided by Ladybug Catering. In the Garden Market Place, buy as much as you like and Master Gardener volunteers will assist with carry out services.

This event is at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, VA 24210, on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College, off I-81 at Exit 14. For more information, go to www.gardenfaire.net or see us on Facebook: Washington County VA Master Gardeners.