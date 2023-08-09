agate Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCOREBOARDEASTERN TIME ZONESPORTS ON TV RUNS AS THE FIRST ITEM 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hackney looking to avoid injuries in new role Ridgeview football player Gabe Hackney knows all about hard times.In each of the past three seasons, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound bulldog has been… How will State Liners departure impact Bristol Virginia? BRISTOL, Va. — Much like the poem “Casey at the Bat,” this past Monday’s abrupt first-inning cancellation of the Bristol State Liners game con… Slagle earns top young farmer award Jake Slagle was named Sullivan County’s winner in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement Award contest. Albemarle family in mourning after 3 children drown in James River The bodies of Omar Wade, Marieme Wade and Aicha Wade were pulled from the water Saturday. PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME: Thirty years before induction, Ronde Barber played for All-Star Team coached by Appalachia legend Tom Turner. He also helped convince Thomas Jones to pick UVa Ronde Barber will stand on a stage in Canton, Ohio, Saturday afternoon, giving a speech while clad in a gold jacket with a bronze bust of his …