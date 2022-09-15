AGATE Prep Schedule

PREP SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 16
FOOTBALL
Chilhowie at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Lee High at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Hurley at River View (West Virginia), 7 p.m.
Richlands at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Marion, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
John Battle at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Graham at Union, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
David Crockett at Tennessee High, 7:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
CROSS COUNTRY
Walkers Run at Hungry Mother Park, Marion
Fenders Farm Carnival, at Jonesborough
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516