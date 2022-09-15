 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGATE Prep Schedule

PREP SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 16

FOOTBALL

Chilhowie at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Lee High at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Hurley at River View (West Virginia), 7 p.m.

Richlands at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Wise County Central at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Gate City at Marion, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Graham at Union, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

David Crockett at Tennessee High, 7:30 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

CROSS COUNTRY

Walkers Run at Hungry Mother Park, Marion

Fenders Farm Carnival, at Jonesborough

