AGATE: Prep Football Standings

STANDINGS
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf. Overall
Dobyns-Bennett 1-0 4-0
Jefferson County 1-0 3-1
Science Hill 2-0 3-2
West Ridge 0-1 1-2
Morristown East 0-1 1-3
William Blount 0-1 0-4
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone 2-0 4-0
Morristown West 1-0 3-1
Tennessee High 0-0 1-2
David Crockett 0-1 2-2
Cherokee 0-1 0-4
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville 2-0 4-0
Seymour 1-0 2-2
Grainger 1-1 2-2
Sullivan East 0-1 2-2
Elizabethton 0-1 0-3
Volunteer 0-1 0-3
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Honaker 0-0 1-0
Hurley 0-0 1-2
Grundy 0-0 0-2
x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Thomas Walker 1-0 1-2
Rye Cove 0-0 3-0
Twin Springs 0-0 2-1
J.I. Burton 0-0 1-2
Eastside 0-0 0-3
Castlewood 0-1 1-2
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry 1-0 2-1
Holston 0-0 2-1
Rural Retreat 0-0 2-1
Northwood 0-0 1-2
Chilhowie 0-0 0-3
Lebanon 0-1 2-1
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe 2-0 2-1
Galax 1-0 3-0
Grayson County 0-0 3-0
Auburn 0-0 0-2
Fort Chiswell 0-1 0-3
Giles 0-2 1-2
y-Bland County 0-0 0-2
Bland County record doesn’t count in MED standings
Mountain 7 District
Gate City 1-0 1-2
Ridgeview 1-0 3-0
Abingdon 1-1 1-2
Union 0-0 3-0
Lee High 0-0 1-1
Wise County Central 0-1 2-1
John Battle 0-1 1-2
Southwest District
Graham 2-0 3-0
Tazewell 1-1 1-2
Marion 0-0 1-2
Virginia High 0-1 2-1
Richlands 0-1 1-2
