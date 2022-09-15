 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGATE: Prep Football Standings

STANDINGS

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference (6A)

Conf.  Overall

Dobyns-Bennett           1-0   4-0

Jefferson County          1-0   3-1

Science Hill     2-0   3-2

West Ridge      0-1   1-2

Morristown East           0-1   1-3

William Blount              0-1   0-4

Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)

Daniel Boone 2-0   4-0

Morristown West          1-0   3-1

Tennessee High            0-0   1-2

David Crockett              0-1   2-2

Cherokee                         0-1   0-4

Northeastern Conference (4A)

Greeneville     2-0   4-0

Seymour                          1-0   2-2

Grainger                          1-1   2-2

Sullivan East  0-1   2-2

Elizabethton   0-1   0-3

Volunteer                        0-1   0-3

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Conf. Overall

Honaker                           0-0  1-0

Hurley                              0-0  1-2

Grundy                             0-0  0-2

x-Twin Valley 0-0  0-1

x-canceled season

Cumberland District

Thomas Walker             1-0  1-2

Rye Cove                         0-0  3-0

Twin Springs  0-0  2-1                

J.I. Burton                        0-0  1-2

Eastside                           0-0  0-3

Castlewood    0-1  1-2 

Hogoheegee District

Patrick Henry 1-0  2-1 

Holston                            0-0  2-1

Rural Retreat  0-0  2-1 

Northwood                     0-0  1-2

Chilhowie                       0-0  0-3

Lebanon                          0-1  2-1

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe                2-0  2-1

Galax                 1-0  3-0                

Grayson County           0-0  3-0

Auburn                             0-0  0-2

Fort Chiswell 0-1  0-3

Giles                  0-2  1-2

y-Bland County             0-0  0-2

Bland County record doesn’t count in MED standings

Mountain 7 District

Gate City                          1-0  1-2

Ridgeview                       1-0  3-0

Abingdon                        1-1  1-2

Union                               0-0  3-0

Lee High                          0-0  1-1

Wise County Central   0-1  2-1

John Battle                      0-1  1-2

Southwest District

Graham                            2-0  3-0

Tazewell                          1-1  1-2

Marion                             0-0  1-2

Virginia High  0-1  2-1

Richlands                        0-1  1-2

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516

