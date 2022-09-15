AGATE: College Schedule

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
VOLLEYBALL
UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman, 6 p.m.
King at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
King at Firetower Project, at Boone, N.C.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
FOOTBALL
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Newberry at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
Barton at UVa-Wise, 1 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Southern Wesleyan at King, 2 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Lincoln Memorial, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
King at UNC Pembroke, 11 a.m.
BASS FISHING
King, in ACA Bas Pro Shops Big Bass Bash, at Kentucky Lake, Berkley Paris, Tenn.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
MEN’S SOCCER
Newberry at Emory & Henry, 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Newberry at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
UVa-Wise at Milligan, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UVa-Wise at Milligan, 1 p.m.
BASS FISHING
King, in ACA Bas Pro Shops Big Bass Bash, at Kentucky Lake, Berkley Paris, Tenn.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516