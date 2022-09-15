 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGATE: College Schedule

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman, 6 p.m.

King at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

King at Firetower Project, at Boone, N.C.

 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

FOOTBALL

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Newberry at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

Barton at UVa-Wise, 1 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m. 

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Southern Wesleyan at King, 2 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Lincoln Memorial, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King at UNC Pembroke, 11 a.m.

BASS FISHING

King, in ACA Bas Pro Shops Big Bass Bash, at Kentucky Lake, Berkley Paris, Tenn.

 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

MEN’S SOCCER

Newberry at Emory & Henry, 3:30  p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Newberry at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa-Wise at Milligan, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UVa-Wise at Milligan, 1 p.m.

BASS FISHING

King, in ACA Bas Pro Shops Big Bass Bash, at Kentucky Lake, Berkley Paris, Tenn.

 

 

 

 

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516

