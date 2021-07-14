After initial exclusion, Tri-Cities Airport added to "Tennessee on Me" campaign

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has added the Tri-Cities Airport to its “Tennessee on Me” campaign, the department announced late Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement came roughly a week after the launch of the $2.5 million marketing campaign. The initiative aims to boost out-of-state travel to Tennessee by giving out 10,000 airline vouchers, each worth $250, to people who fly into one of the state’s airports and book at least two nights at a hotel in the region.

But only four of the state’s five commercial airports -- in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga -- were included in the voucher program. The Tri-Cities Airport’s exclusion prompted immediate backlash from Northeast Tennessee elected officials and tourism sector leaders.

“We do want to benefit and support that important Tri-Cities Airport,” Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, told the Herald Courier of the airport's addition Wednesday. “That was an adjustment that we--the governor and his team and our department and me--all felt...is the right thing to do, and [we’ve been] trying to add it as quickly as possible and decided that that can be done now.”