After initial exclusion, Tri-Cities Airport added to "Tennessee on Me" campaign

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has added the Tri-Cities Airport to its “Tennessee on Me” campaign, the department announced late Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement came roughly a week after the launch of the $2.5 million marketing campaign. The initiative aims to boost out-of-state travel to Tennessee by giving out 10,000 airline vouchers, each worth $250, to people who fly into one of the state’s airports and book at least two nights at a hotel in the region.
But only four of the state’s five commercial airports -- in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga -- were included in the voucher program. The Tri-Cities Airport’s exclusion prompted immediate backlash from Northeast Tennessee elected officials and tourism sector leaders.
“We do want to benefit and support that important Tri-Cities Airport,” Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, told the Herald Courier of the airport's addition Wednesday. “That was an adjustment that we--the governor and his team and our department and me--all felt...is the right thing to do, and [we’ve been] trying to add it as quickly as possible and decided that that can be done now.”
"While I was disappointed, and most of us in East Tennessee...were disappointed Tri-Cities was not in off the top with this program, when the governor's office and the commissioner's office were made aware of our entire problem with this program, they worked together and they corrected the situation," state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said of the change.