 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adoptable Pets: Nov. 29, 2020
0 comments

Adoptable Pets: Nov. 29, 2020

  • 0
Adoptable Pets
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats
Local News

Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago. When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help. The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts