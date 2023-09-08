OPIOID ABATEMENT WORKSHOP

ABINGDON, Va. — Southwest Virginia, the region hardest hit by the opioid crisis, on Thursday hosted the state's first opioid abatement workshop.

Organized and hosted by the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, the day-long event attracted about 75 representatives from local governments across the western half of the state to learn more about programs to treat addiction and opportunities for funding.

The General Assembly established the authority in 2021 to manage the financial settlements Virginia is receiving from lawsuits won against drug manufacturers. It issued its first series of grants earlier this year and another application cycle is now underway.

"It's important for cities and counties to come together to talk about strategy. Traditionally speaking, Virginia cities and counties have not been directly involved in providing behavioral health services. It's usually done through a regional entity or by state agencies," authority Executive Director Tony McDowell said.

"In this case the cities and counties are now directly in the game. What I'm seeing is, if they're going to get in the game, they want to get in it to win. Its workshops like this they will learn strategies, best practices and develop relationships with neighboring jurisdictions and entities like OAA that can help them," he said.

Of the $1 billion Virginia expects to receive, 30% will go directly to cities and counties and 55% will go to the abatement authority. Of those funds, 15% are reserved for cities and counties, 35% for competitive grants for cooperative partnerships, 15% for state agencies dealing with these issues and 35% is unrestricted.

McDowell said a number of Southwest localities have already done a "very good job" of addressing the issue.Organizers of the Mended Women's recovery center, based in Abingdon, were among the presenters on how to organize and provide a "grass roots" response to addiction.

"No part of Virginia has been hit harder than Southwest Virginia so there are some fantastic programs here that we can show as models across the state. The Mended Women's treatment center that was funded in part by the OAA is a perfect model for the region and the whole state," McDowell said.

The center is a 70-bed residential recovery program that is the first of its kind within a 150-mile radius. Earlier this year it received a nearly $116,000 grant from the state authority to augment a mix of public, private and foundation funding. It opened last month.

Linda Austin of the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition said the facility already has several women enrolled.

"Things are going extremely well. The guests, or residents, are not allowed to work for the first two weeks. We want them to get their feet under them, take a breath, relax, clear their mind and enjoy the peace that comes with the facility," Austin said. "Right now three of the five have jobs so they're excited to have some income coming in so they can take care of some of their financial responsibilities, court costs, fines, those types of things."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares addressed the workshop about the authority's grant programs.

"I'm here to encourage local governments and the Opioid Abatement Authority about how important their work is on getting Virginians back on the road to recovery," Miyares said. "We want to see Virginians live the most amazing potential, their best life. Addiction robs you of living to your best life and your potential.

Miyares said facilities like Mended Women are crucial.

"If you're dealing with opioid addiction, in-person treatment is so important. Having a facility that women can go to that's safe, that they're protected and they're out of a bad environment," Miyares said. "That is an example of what we want to see replicated around the Commonwealth – facilities that get this money from the pharmaceutical company lawsuits that get women and men back on the road to recovery."

Miyares said the state likely needs "multiple" numbers of these facilities.

"The addiction challenges in Fairfax are going to be different than in Galax," Miyares said. "Our goal is that anyone who wants help can get help and they have a bed waiting for them. We're going to continue to bring in money from our lawsuits and the Opioid Abatement Authority is going to continue to give grant money for proven treatment facilities to get people back on the road to recovery."