Additional charges filed against Kingsport man in April shooting incident

Edward B. Zanes, 46, had been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer and felony evading arrest, but charges of possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of schedule IV for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia have since been added.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wadlow Gap Road at around 7:30 p.m. on April 17, a release from the department states.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies learned that Zanes had failed to stop at a checkpoint in Scott County, Virginia. A pursuit ensued with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and a Virginia State Trooper into Sullivan County.

Zanes crashed his vehicle just over the Sullivan County line. Upon exiting the vehicle, Zanes fired a shot at the officers, and he was taken into custody a short time later, the release continued.

No one was injured during the incident.

An investigation into the incident commenced thereafter and led to the discovery of a 9mm handgun, various ammunition, 64 Xanax pills, 56 grams of methamphetamine, several knives, drug paraphernalia, $2,620 in cash and a safe.

A search warrant was obtained for the safe and an additional 179 grams of methamphetamine was located as well as $16,180 in cash.

Zanes has been the subject of an investigation relating to methamphetamine sales and distribution for several months, the release states.