Competitive and compelling are two good words used to describe what the Cumberland District softball race is shaping up to be in 2023.

Top-notch pitcher/hitter Eden Muncy transferred from one school in the league to another, enrolling at Rye Cove in January after two seasons at Thomas Walker in which she hurled her way to 23 victories and 499 strikeouts, while hitting seven home runs.

She joins a Rye Cove team that won 15 games last season and has no seniors.

Eastside is the defending Region 1D champs and has long ruled the Cumberland District, while J.I. Burton enjoyed a successful spring a season ago.

The following is a look at each of the six softball teams in the Cumberland:

RYE COVE

It’s no secret that Rye Cove is poised to have a memorable season as the Eagles have one of the top pitchers (Eden Muncy) and top hitters (Kenzie Hood) in Southwest Virginia leading the way.

Nick Hood is the team’s new head coach and he inherits a squad that has nearly its entire starting lineup intact from a season ago and nary a senior on the roster.

This is a versatile bunch with many of the players having the ability to play multiple positions.

For example, Kenzie Hood (.608 batting average, two home runs, 41 RBIs; 7-3 pitching record, 2.30 ERA, 83 strikeouts last season) is a strong shortstop and can pitch.

Catcher Gracie Turner (.519, six homers, 29 RBIs), first baseman/pitcher Rheagan Waldon (.407), second baseman Olivia Edwards (.234 batting average .387 on-base percentage), infielder Montanna Dillowe (.233), outfielder Jazz Stanley and outfielder Sara Byrd (.257) played big roles for Rye Cove last season.

The addition of Muncy via transfer from Thomas Walker is a major boost as she pitched in many big games during her two seasons at Thomas Walker.

Maddy Wood, Gracie Byrd, Harlee Cress and Peyton Kerney are other plays being counted on.

“The ladies are putting in the time and work,” Nick Hood said. “They have taken the ‘we not me’ attitude and are holding themselves to a high standard. … We have no seniors – five juniors, six sophomores and one freshman – but we have some young ladies that have played a lot of softball. We will take the season one pitch, one inning, one game at a time.”

EASTSIDE

The Spartans must replace the Cumberland District player of the year (Taylor Perry), their ace pitcher (Tinley Hamilton) and reliable catcher (Leci Sensabaugh), but the defending Cumberland District and Region 1D champs still have an abundance of talent.

Pitcher/first baseman Braelyn Hall starred in the circle and at the plate in Monday’s 11-2 win over Letcher County Central from Kentucky. That is nothing new as she had an impressive freshman season in 2022.

Sophomore second baseman Hayley Day, sophomore outfielder Riley Bower, junior third baseman Emmaleigh Banks and senior outfielder Reagan McCoy also played well last season.

A knee injury forced Taylor Clay miss the entirety of last season, but she is back and homered in Monday’s victory. Emma Sartin and Jada Jordan figure to make major contributions as well.

Eastside didn’t get as much practice time with its full squad after the girls basketball team made it to the VHSL Class 1 state finals, losing to Rappahannock County in the title game on March 9.

“We are going to have to come together quickly,” veteran Eastside boss Suzi Atwood said.

J.I. BURTON

It was a breakout season for the J.I. Burton Raiders in 2022 as they compiled a 14-10 record and reached the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament, suffering an 11-2 season-ending loss to Lebanon.

First baseman/pitcher Jordan Mooney (.425), infielder Kylee Sturgill and outfielder A’nyah Hollinger (.370) earned first-team spots on the All-Cumberland District squad. Hollinger hammered out four hits in a 10-0 win over Grundy in the quarterfinals of the regional tourney.

Savannah Adams (.375), Maci Sensabaugh (.350), Kari Durham (.350) and Jordan Mullins (.250) also had strong seasons last spring.

Makayla McCurdy, Emma Lester and Kaylen Fields are other names to remember for the Raiders.

“We have a group of hard-working athletes that are bought in to the shared goal of getting better every day,” said Burton coach Nick Sturgill. “We are fortunate to have some very talented athletes who love the game. Our main goal is to focus on working as hard as we can every day.”

THOMAS WALKER

The Pioneers’ postseason potential took a hit when ace pitcher Eden Muncy transferred to Rye Cove, but head coach Kristen Murphy Parker’s squad still has some promise.

Catcher/third baseman Gracee Greer (.333) has signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while shortstop Rylee Lawson hit .469 a season ago and was a second-team all-district pick.

Outfielder Caylea Ellis played at a high level last season too, so she will provide more experience on a predominantly young squad.

Addison Lawson, Kendra Spurlock, Charitee Greer, Kalli Woods, Alexia Adkins, Tayleigh Glass, Madison Green and Sophie Lawson are other names to remember.

Three/fourths of the pitching staff is comprised by Lawson’s as Sophie Lawson, Rylee Lawson and Addison Lawson will see time in the circle. So will Alexia Adkins.

“We worried coming into the season with a pretty young team,” Parker said. “However, they show up and put in work every day and show us that their age is not a factor. We have better chemistry than we have had in the past and look forward to seeing what we look like as the season progresses.”

TWIN SPRINGS

The Titans lost their first two games of the season – a 5-4 setback to Holston and a 13-2 defeat at the hands of Union – but head coach Mark McCracken envisions better days ahead.

“We’re excited to see what the team can accomplish this year,” McCracken said. “We have some veteran players, but we also have some young players with a fire to compete. It’s been a competitive offseason. With our club, we feel like when we get everybody healthy and everyone where they need to be, we will have a chance to compete anytime we take the field.”

Catcher Abbie Taylor, first baseman Aubrey Meade, outfielder Mary Pascual and pitcher/infielder Ryleigh Gillenwater are those veteran players McCracken was referencing.

Lexie Lane, Sarah Davidson, Bella Guevara, Lindsay Dean, Alerah Jones, Mackenzie Gillenwater, Aubrey Meade, Amica Dooley, Aleigha Bledsoe and Olivia Daugherty round out the roster for the Titans.

CASTLEWOOD

Becky Slote takes over at the helm of the Castlewood Blue Devils and she leads a team featuring some proven veterans and promising newcomers.

Infielders Shea Phillips and Madison Sutherland, both juniors, were first-team All-Cumberland District honorees a season ago. Meanwhile, senior outfielder Kimber Amos earned second-team status and infielder Lexus Mullins was an honorable-mention choice.

Catcher Jozy Phillips, outfielder Charleigh Hall and pitcher Anna Summers form a trio of talented ninth-graders. Bailee Varney, Maggie Ward, Sadie Dingus and Macee Lasley should also contribute.

“We are taking it day-by-day, practice-by-practice, game-by-game,” Slote said. “These young ladies have the drive and work ethic needed to compete. They are fired up and ready for a successful season. This is my first year as a head coach and I am honored to have the opportunity to coach such an exceptional group of players.”

Cumberland District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Rye Cove (3) 23

2. Eastside (2) 20

3. J.I. Burton 18

4. Thomas Walker (1) 11

5. Twin Springs 10

6. Castlewood 8