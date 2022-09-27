Addison perseveres as Falcons claim Region 3D title

DRAPER, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Grace Addison began her round of golf on Tuesday feeling under the weather, but she finished it with a championship and a score that was two-under par.

Addison fired a 70 while battling sinus issues to take medalist honors and helped the Falcons win the team title at Tuesday’s VHSL Region 3D tournament at Draper Valley Golf Club.

Addison did not play in last week’s Mountain 7 District tourney due to illness and she wasn’t feeling too great on Monday either. You couldn’t tell she was groggy by the way she played.

“I was feeling it,” Addison said. “Definitely on the first tee and through about the first three or four holes, but some medicine I took kicked in and helped me. Honestly, it helped me not to think about the nerves.”

Seven birdies were vital in her claiming the top spot, bettering Cave Spring’s Owen Bright by one shot.

What was working for Addison?

“Wedges and putting, definitely,” she said. “My long clubs, my driver and hybrids weren’t there for me today. I made some adjustments and just tried to have a wedge in my hand as much as possible and trust my short game.”

Abingdon coach Jason Delp certainly trusted that Addison would be focused on the task at hand.

“She’s our rock and we know that,” Delp said. “She holds everyone up to a better standard and she’s that kid you have to have on your team if you want to win a regional championship. You have to have somebody that’s not afraid to work harder than anybody else and she puts that out there.

“It was an extremely gutsy performance. The greens were firm, the fairways were firm and the wind didn’t really let up. I knew even-par would be a tremendous score today and for her to come in two-under par was just fantastic.”

Conner Brummitt and Mason Funk each carded a 75 for the Falcons in finishing tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard. Yenesew Smith (84), Jackson Cook (85) and Colin McClintic (103) rounded out the lineup for Abingdon, which claimed its third straight regional championship.

“Some holes we probably could have played better on,” said Funk, a junior. “But overall, we were pretty solid on a difficult course.”

Abingdon finished 18 strokes ahead of Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt in the team standings. Lord Botetourt beat Cave Spring on the first playoff hole to earn a state tournament bid alongside the Falcons.

As for Abingdon, the showing is more impressive when you consider the squad lost some high-caliber golfers off last year’s team in Will Watson, Caleb Brummitt and Katie Hall.

“Those older kids taught these kids how to practice and what it meant to really grind,” Delp said. “I owe a lot to good senior leadership. … The kids on this team are really good golfers and they are great kids. They stay humble.”

The Falcons are seeking their third consecutive state team championship and sixth in the last eight years. The state tournament will be held on Oct. 11 at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

“I have not played there. The course will be new for all of us,” Addison said. “I think we all know what to expect though with the skill level, nerves and pressure.”

Delp has confidence in his squad.

“Two weeks ago we played Olde Mill [Golf Resort in Laurel Fork] and Conner was the only one who had ever laid eyes on it and we shot a pretty good score,” Delp said. “They can figure out a course and they aren’t going to be intimidated by that.”

As for Tuesday, it was all about Addison and Abingdon.

Eighteen holes of stellar golf will cure any ill.

“She came out here and kicked some butt,” Funk said. “She’s been playing well all season.”