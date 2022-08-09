Abingdon Town Council
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90.
BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High …
Flair for the ring: Bristol resident Morton joins his father in undercard to Ric Flair’s final wrestling match
Ric Flair wrestled his final match on Sunday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, while Kerry Morton took part in one of his most memorable.
Dylan Brown will have the ball in his hands often this season for Richlands.
Jimmy’s time: Tennessee High junior Phipps finally get his chance to play quarterback for the Vikings
Jimmy Phipps has been patiently waiting his turn. His time has arrived.
It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team.
GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in favor of authorizing additional financing for the development of 158 single-famil…
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his lo…
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Regulars to the hair and nail salons at the Bristol, Tennessee Renaissance Center have been enjoying gluten-free waffles and …
ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon dental clinic unveiled plans for a major expansion Tuesday in conjunction with $650,000 in donations.