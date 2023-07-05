Across the wide landscape of Late Model racing, few names currently command more respect than Kvapil.

Teenager Carson Kvapil from Mooresville, North Carolina, is a second-year driver for the powerful JR Motorsports team on the CARS touring series. He leads the points in the Late Model division after earning the championship last year.

Caden Kvapil, Carson’s younger brother, made his debut in the CARS Pro Late Model division last year and won last Wednesday’s race at Caraway Speedway for the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team.

Travis Kvapil, father of Carson and Caden, competed in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. The Wisconsin native, who grew up working on cars in his father’s garage, won the 2003 NASCAR truck series championship.

According to Travis, his sons have paid their dues the old-fashioned way.

“Carson and Caden have been around racing they were six,” Travis said. “It’s all they know and it’s all I know.”

On Monday, Travis and Caden were at the Highlands race shop preparing for Saturday’s Pro Late Model event at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Caden spent most of his time working underneath his car.

“That dedication is part of the reason why Caden has been successful, but there are also great race car drivers out there who don’t know anything about the cars,” Travis said. “Both Caden and Carson have a lot of laps on different tracks, and that definitely helps as well.”

Through seven races, Caden trails only Michigan teenager Katie Hettinger in the Pro Late Model standings. The margin is just nine points.

“I don’t want to say it’s has been a struggle because we’ve had some good runs this season, but we felt like we were overdue to find Victory Lane,” Travis said. “Caden won a couple races last year with our (family) team, and it felt great to win again last week.”

Highlands Motorsports is owned by Abingdon businessman Wade Lopez and managed by former short track racer Josh Reeves. Sal Accardo serves as the car chief.

“For sure, Wade has a nice program here and the crew does a great job of preparing the cars,” Travis said. “I’m happy to be part of this team and proud that my son is driving for these guys.”

The Highlands Motorsports group won the 2022 Pro Late Model driver’s championship with Luke Fenhaus.

“Josh and the guys have built a great program with solid equipment, and I was happy when I got the chance to drive for them this year,” Caden said. “We haven’t had the best results so far, but that win last week really helped build up our confidence for the rest of the season.”

Caden made a forceful statement at Caraway by leading 97 of the 100 laps.

“To able to dominate like that was a real boost,” Caden said.

With his family background, Caden competes under a spotlight from track to track. But this low-key charger seems more interested in grinding away at the shop than becoming a celebrity.

“My father and brother are big helps,” Caden said. “Carson is at the track for pretty much all my races and he’s good at giving me advice.

“We have bunch of race cars at our shop in North Carolina and we’re always working, but it’s cool to come to Abingdon and help the Highlands guys out anyway I can. I’d like to come here more often.”

Pit Stops: Kingsport’s Derek Lane held off Jacob York (Asheville) to earn his third Late Model win of the season last Friday at Kingsport Speedway. Bruce Crumbley (Kingsport) finished third. The full list of winners included Luke Fox in Street Stock, Kingsport’s Brandon Sutherland (Johnson City) in Pure 4, Abingdon’s Dennis Arnold in Mod 4, Hunter Morgan (Kingsport) in Bandoleros and Joshua Collins in Beginner Front Wheel Driver. The Fan Appreciation and fireworks event at Kingsport has been reset for July 14…An overflow crowd attended Saturday’s Tour of Destruction program at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. This Saturday’s card will be headlined by a pair of 50-lap Late Model Races… This Saturday’s program at Wythe Raceway will feature the annual fireworks exhibition along with the 602 Late Models…The second leg of the $55,000 Six Pack Wheelman series is scheduled for Saturday at Pulaski County Motorsports Park…Austin Neely from New Tazewell, Tennessee, edged World of Outlaws Late Model Series regular Ricky Weiss and Jensen Ford (Johnson City) to claim the $5,000 purse in Saturday’s Southern All-Star Series race at Volunteer Speedway. Neely also claimed the Steel Block Bandits feature on June 17 at Wythe Raceway. The winners included Weiss in Crate Late Model, Jonesborough’s Bobby Mays (Classic), Morristown’s Austin Atkins (Street Stock) Kingsport’s Jacob Ketron (4-Cylinder) and Scott Heath in Modified.