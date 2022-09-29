Abingdon sweeps team titles at Randy Smith Classic

BRISTOL, Va. – The glorious past and promising future of cross country in the Mountain Empire was on display Thursday at Sugar Hollow Park.

With course record holder Fleet Hower from Marion watching on, traditional power Abingdon swept the team titles in the Randy Smith Classic.

The meet included 59 teams and 941 athletes between high schools and middle schools.

As was the case at the 2021 VHSL Class 3 country meet in Salem, the runners were challenged by a strong wind. And once again, the defending Class 3 champion Abingdon boys met the challenge by posting a team score of 33. Union (138) and Lebanon (153) were next in line.

There is a new look on the AHS squad, as defending Class 3 individual champion Isaac Thiessen and his teammate Dylan Phillps have graduated.

The new leader for Falcons is Rives Boltwood. The smooth junior recorded a time of 16 minutes and three seconds Thursday to win the meet and achieve an elusive goal.

“I’ve ran on this course 10-15 times, and I usually finish somewhere between third and tenth,” Boltwood said. “It feels good to finally win here.”

Boltwood stormed to the lead at the 800 meter mark and then mastered the field of 282.

What was Boltwood’s strategy?

“The original plan was to feel things out early,” Boltwood said. “I felt pretty good, so I just decided to kick it in and see how things went.”

By the two-mile mark, Boltwood was still in front.

“I just tried to widen the gap after that,” Boltwood said.

Lebanon junior Derek Mitchell finished second in a time of 16:14.5, with Abingdon sophomore Gregory Poisson in third at 16:22.2.

According to Boltwood, the AHS underclassmen watched and learned from relentless work ethic and lofty standards of Thiessen and Phillips.

“The best motivation we have is to try to and live up to our standards of those seniors,” said Boltwood, who finished seventh in last year’s state meet. “We’re definitely going to try for another team title at state, and I’m just trying to get in the top three.”

The standards are also high for the Abingdon girls. In their first appearance at the state meet in 15 years last year, the Falcons finished fifth. Makaleigh Jessee set the pace for the Falcon, finishing third in a time of 18.55.10.

Jessee was back in form Thursday, dominating a diverse field in a time of 18:14.2.

Much like Boltwood, Jessee led from start to finish.

“I wanted to get out pretty fast just because I know this course well and I know when to speed up if I need to,” Jessee said. “The wind made things a little tough, but I’m pretty proud of my time.”

Abingdon posted a score of 29 to easily win the team crown over North Buncombe, North Carolina (50 points) and Volunteer (100).

Violet Wall from Jefferson Christian Academy finished behind Jessee in a time of 18:47.1, with Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington following at 19:13.7.

Jessee welcomed the competition from the accomplished Arrington.

“I love racing against Zoe,” Jessee said. “She’s a great runner and person. We try to use each other and work together.”

Jessee and Cecelia Johnson are the lone seniors on an Abingdon squad that includes one junior and a blend of underclassmen.

“I have a lot of goals not only for myself but my team,” Jessee said. “We have a lot of young runners, but they are looking strong.”

There was an extra buzz to Thursday’s meet thanks to the presence of Hower, Frankie Nunn (Virginia High) and Greg Hoofnagle from Marion.

Hower established the Sugar Hollow course record in 2001 with a time of 14:26. Nunn and Hoofnagle both ran 14:40.

Did Hower think his legendary time would hold up so long?

“That’s a good question,” Hower said. “I never really thought about it when I was younger, but to be honest I didn’t think it would. Records are shared, so one day it’s going to be handed off to somebody else.”

Hower recorded his record time in the Region IV meet, shortly after he ran 14:44 in the Southwest District meet at Sugar Hollow.

“I wanted to break to break the record at the district meet, but it was incredibly windy that day,” Hower said. “I talked to my coach (Gene Walker) and approached the regional as a completely different meet. We got beautiful weather that day and I ran well.”

Hower, who earned a scholarship to Georgetown University, now lives in Brooklyn, New York, where he teaches architecture at the university level and designs collectible toys from his own studio.

“It’s great to be back at Sugar Hollow,” Hower said. "I was here last year, and that was the first time since my senior year of high school in 2001. As time goes by, you realize what an honor is to be on the record board here.”