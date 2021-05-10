Abingdon police investigating suspected robbery

ABINGDON, Va. - The Abingdon Police Department is investigating a suspected robbery of a tobacco and wine shop on Sunday, according to a release from the department.
Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at Bares Discount Tobacco and Wine, located on 970 East Main St. at approximately 8:27 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect produced a weapon and left the store taking cash and merchandise, the release continued.
Authorities described the suspect as a white male wearing a red bandanna for a mask, a green jacket, a dark-colored toboggan and blue jeans.
The Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also responded to assist with locating the suspect.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.