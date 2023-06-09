Entering the VHSL tennis tournament Thursday morning at Virginia Tech, Abingdon senior Lauren Wimmer and Marion sophomore Parker White were looking for rare triple plays by winning titles in team, singles and doubles competition.

White earned part one of her dream sequence Thursday morning as Marion won the first team championship in program history.

But in Friday’s doubles final, White and sophomore Maddie Austin fell 7-5, 6-2 to Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn from Glenvar.

Abingdon lost to defending Class 3 champion Maggie Walker in Thursday’s team finals. But Wimmer and sophomore partner Grayson Woodall gained a measure of revenge Friday afternoon by taking the doubles crown with a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 decision over a pairing from Maggie Walker.

According to Abingdon coach Jim Barker, Wimmer gained motivation from her loss in last year’s singles final.

“After being forced to play a really long match in the semifinals, Lauren realized that she needed to develop some more tools to shorten her matches,” Barker said. “Over the summer, Lauren added more spin on her shots, started coming to the net more and began hitting her approach shots and volleys betters.

“Lauren returned this season as a much improved overall player and it shows.”

Wimmer also worked on her mental approach in preparation for her three-day adventure in Blacksburg.

“I knew that I was facing a long trek this weekend where nothing would be easy,” Wimmer said. “I feel good with my game. I’ve played a lot of matches over the years and I’ve figured out what works.”

Friday was also a day to remember for John Battle fans as senior Briggs Crabtree combined with junior Chase Hamlin to win the Class 2 boys crown with a 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 triumph over Riverheads. It was Crabtree's third straight doubles crown, all with different partners. He won as a sophomore with Peyton Mumpower and last year with Nathan Spurling.

"It is crazy that I have been able to do it with three different partners," Crabtree said. "Each one is so different from the others that you just have to adjust to how we play together and how they play. It has worked out every year, I couldn't ask for better partners and teammates."

Crabtree also led John Battle to a pair of team championships and will take much of what he learned with the Trojans to his next stop as a student at Clemson.

"I have learned a lot," said Crabtree, who plans to play club tennis at Clemson. "I have learned a lot from Coach [Tim] Sholes about being a good person, being a good teammate, just being a good person in the community. It has been a lot of discipline and just a lot of competition. I have become very competitive."

He has high hopes for the John Battle program going forward.

"I hope they can do it next year without me, I really do," Crabtree said. "I think they can."

Wimmer, White and defending Class 1 champ Maggie Minton from George Wythe will compete in the singles championship this morning at 9. Richlands freshman Jack Clem will represent far Southwest Virginia in the Class 2 boys final after winning 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Minton capped her junior season last year by defeating Lebanon’s Ava Deckard by a 6-1, 6-0 margin for her first state title.

It was not a comfortable victory for Minton, who had to overcome a partially torn hamstring.

“I dreamed of winning state. I just didn’t know if I could actually do it, especially with my injury,” Minton said.

Following a 6-1, 6-0 win in Thursday’s semifinals, Minton appears ready for a repeat.

“Obviously, I’m feeling a little bit of pressure after winning last year,” Minton said. “I’ve improved with more experience, but I have a similar style overall from my junior season. Consistency is the main thing for me.”

“I’m okay with whatever happens (Saturday) because I will be playing next year in college.”

Minton plans to attend Sweet Briar College in Virginia, where she will major in biology and engineering.

The GW girls dropped a marathon match in Thursday’s team semifinals. Minton was one of five seniors on that squad.

“I hoped that we would make it as a team last year, so it was great to advance as a team,” Minton said. “We made a lot of changes this year and we all worked really hard on our games. We started playing together as freshmen and just kept improving.”