Abingdon firefighter hospitalized after weekend fire
ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon firefighter was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital for exhaustion following a mobile home fire on Saturday.

The Abingdon Fire Department was dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a residential structure fire, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire coming from the mobile home, however, the single occupant was able to escape without injury.

The fire was contained to one structure and was deemed a total loss.

The occupants are being cared for the American Red Cross, the post continued.

Units from the Abingdon Fire Department, Abingdon Police Department, Meadowview Fire Department, Washington County Fire and Rescue and Washington County Life Saving Crew also responded.

