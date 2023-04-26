Banners could soon again be flying high over Cummings Street in Abingdon, Virginia.

Town Mayor Amanda Pillion is now leading a charge to reinstall a missing banner pole and banners that advertised events for years in town.

The banners have been gone from the skyline for a few seasons.

Still, Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran has investigated how to re-install the missing banner pole that was ordered cut by former town manager Jimmy Morani a couple of years ago — without the permission of the Abingdon Town Council. Morani has since resigned, with some citing his unpopular decision to cut the banner pole as part of the reason for his leaving.

One banner pole is still standing, said Cochran.

“It’s a steel pole,” Cochran said.

The pole that was ordered sliced by Morani could not be used and would have to be replaced — so long as an easement could be obtained, Cochran said.

It would cost about $5,500 to replace the missing pole, Cochran figured.

“We can do this whole thing for something less than $10,000,” Cochran said.

Now, Cochran is investigating zoning codes concerning the banners.

He also wants the town to control what banners are flown “for the good of the town,” he said.

“It’s just part of that small-town America feel,” Cochran said. “If we put things up, it would be town-sponsored events. We still have some of our old banners.”

Cochran cited the Virginia Highlands Festival as an example of an event that could be advertised there.

At Wednesday’s Town Council meeting, Pillion instructed Town Attorney Cameron Bell to research any legal issues regarding the banners.

“We’ll never be bullet-proof, legality wise,” said Town Councilman Wayne Austin, an attorney in Abingdon.

Still, Austin has heard from many residents who want the banners to be flown again over Cummings Street, he said, adding, “It is something I’m really a big proponent of and always have been.”

The Town Council is slated to discuss the banner pole issue again at its meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Abingdon Town Hall.