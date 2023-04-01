DALLAS — It was a memorable season for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.

That season ended with a 79-72 loss to LSU in the Final Four on Friday night at American Airlines Center. But the Hokies (31-5) have plenty to be proud of, including the first Elite Eight and Final Four appearances in their history.

"This is my favorite team that I've been on by far," said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in 40 minutes. "The goal was the national championship, but the Final Four is pretty incredible and I'm going to remember it as that.

"This group of girls has been so fun to play with. And it's the kind of relationship that I feel like is going to carry on for however many years, and we'll always be able to look back on this season and remember how much fun we had together. And I'm sure we're going to have a reunion in 50 years and be able to talk about it, so I'm looking forward to that."

This season the Hokies also landed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time; won the ACC tournament for the first time; broke school records for the most overall and ACC wins; achieved their highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25; and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAAs for the first time since 2004.

"We … set a standard for Virginia Tech basketball in who we are as people and athletes," said point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 17 points and four 3-pointers.

Tech coach Kenny Brooks said he was "extremely proud" of his team.

"This is the best year of basketball that I've ever had in my life and it's not because of the 31 wins. It's not because of getting to the Final Four. It's because I get to coach these young ladies," Brooks said. "Regardless of if I didn't get the actual prize, the fact that they love me as much as they do, that's all that matters."

Friday's game marked the end of the college careers of three of the six Hokies who saw action in the loss — Kayana Traylor, Taylor Soule and D'asia Gregg.

"Coming here [in 2021], I got exactly what I wanted out of it — an ACC championship, a Final four and then, most importantly, just being around people who welcomed me and loved me," said Traylor, a Purdue transfer who had 17 points and nine rebounds Friday. "These past two years have been the best of my life."

Kitley and guard Cayla King (14 points) are seniors, but each could return to use her extra year of eligibility. ESPN projects Kitley as the eighth overall pick in the WNBA draft, so a big decision looms for her.

If Friday's game winds up as the end of her college career, how will Kitley remember her four years at Tech?

"We've had the most incredible accomplishments as a program, but at the end of the day, these people that I'm around, I'm so lucky to be with," Kitley said. "Couldn't have picked a better place. Virginia Tech really does feel like home to me and it will always be that way going forward. And I know that Coach Brooks and I will always have that connection for the rest of time."

Amoore, a junior who was named the most outstanding player of both the ACC tournament and Tech's NCAA regional, will be back.

"We've grown a lot this year, especially myself, just knowing what it takes to get here and being here. As soon as it ended, I just was, 'I want to be here again,’" Amoore said. "Hopefully whoever comes back, whatever happens, I know that I can place myself in a leadership position, to know what it takes to get here and be here, and just continue to bring those who come in, come back, along."

Amoore had 24 3-pointers in Tech's five NCAA tournament games, breaking the record for the most 3-pointers by a player in a single NCAA tournament. Iowa's Caitlin Clark tied Amoore's record in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

LSU forward Angel Reese had 14 of her 24 points and 10 of her 12 rebounds in the second half Friday.

"The refs let us play a lot," Reese said.

The physical game left Brooks making an open plea to the NCAA women's basketball rules committee during his postgame press conference.

"There needs to be some changes because our game is a great game and it needs to grow," Brooks said. "This is not a knock on the officials — I thought they did a phenomenal job in trying to navigate a game like that — but I think we need to adopt some of the rules that the WNBA has. We're missing out on watching Elizabeth Kitley be able to move in the paint freely. There needs to be a defensive three-second call. Let her move freely and how beautiful would the game be?

"The WNBA's gone to it. The NBA has it. And it's freedom of movement. You watch these athletes be athletes instead of having three and four people around them when they catch the basketball. I don't think Elizabeth Kitley caught the basketball in the last month and a half without three people being all around her and attacking the ball. … She can't chin it [raise the ball to her chin] anymore because that's an offensive foul. And then somebody can go in and tie her up with three and four people. … It would be such a beautiful game if they opened it up."

LSU (33-2) scored 54 points in the paint and tallied 24 second-chance points.

Tech outrebounded LSU 25-14 in the first half

"I took that personal," Reese said.

LSU outrebounded Tech 22-13 in the second half.

Down 59-50, the Tigers opened the fourth on a 22-3 run to build a 72-62 cushion.

"They were a little bit more aggressive in the passing lanes [in the fourth], but they were also a little bit more aggressive down low," Brooks said.

The Tigers outscored Tech 29-13 in the fourth.

"Defensively, we really, really got very aggressive [in the fourth]," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "You finally started seeing Angel flying to the offensive boards; she's hard to block out. And we just started doing some things that we've been doing all year. Did that take place because we were down … and we were desperate? Possibly. Or did that take place because they were getting tired? Possibly. … I just thought we turned it up a notch."

LSU shot 61.1% from the field in the fourth. Point guard Alexis Morris had 10 of her 27 points in the fourth. Reese also had 10 points in the fourth.

Tech shot just 20% (2 of 10) from the field in the fourth. Six of Tech's 18 turnovers came in that quarter.

The Tigers scored 10 second-chance points in the fourth.

"We had a few crucial turnovers [in the fourth], as well as missed box-outs where they scored on second-chance opportunities," Traylor said.