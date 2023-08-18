APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION

Katy Brown has her sights on new lights, sound — and action — at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia.

Namely, the producing artistic director of the Barter Theatre is vying for grant money recommended by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part of a package of Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding.

Barter Theatre is poised to net $700,000 — part of what's needed to replace equipment at the Barter's main stage and the Smith Theatre, still commonly called "Barter Stage II" or "Barter Playhouse."

"We are incredibly grateful for that recommendation," Brown said. "It's for infrastructure at the theater."

Earlier this month Youngkin announced his recommendations for 16 grant requests totaling $7.3 million. Most were for projects in Southwest Virginia. The ARC is expected to vote on the grant requests later this fall.

ARC grants are aimed at "supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, all while preserving their character," according to the federal agency.

The $700,000 amount was the highest individual recommendation included in the governor's action and the Barter Foundation's request was one of five at that level, according to information provided by ARC.

Virginia's Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities, including all of Southwest Virginia.

Barter, known as the State Theatre of Virginia, is the nation's longest running professional theatre. It was established in Abingdon in 1933.

Specifically, the money could be used for seating, floors and equipment, Brown said.

"This is basically for refurbishing. We're not greatly changing the theater," Brown said.

Still, it's needed, she added.

"This is so that we can bring 100,000 people to town every year. This is for economic development and to make sure everybody comes to the theater," Brown said.

Part of the money could be used to repair or replace seats, Brown said.

"It is a matching grant," Brown said. "But we are not planning for any type of campaign. If we are recommended for this, then we have plans for how this might get matched."

Largely, the money would be used at the Smith Theatre, but other improvements would be made at the main Barter Theatre's Gilliam Stage, Brown said.

"This mostly goes to some equipment for Gilliam, largely some lighting and sound equipment that is out of date."