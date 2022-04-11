 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $189,000

  • Updated
Lots of sq.ft., split foyer. The upper level offers spacious eat-in kitchen, family room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with laundry area. The lower level has 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, family room, laundry & kitchen. Covered front porch, metal roof, asphalt driveway. There are two electric meters; one for each level; one water meter. Heat pump on the main level; lower level has ceiling heat and uses window AC. Rentals: total monthly rent is $2,000 per month. Seller says basement has ceiling heat, however they have never used it. Have been using infrared heaters. Unknown number of bedrooms septic system is for.

