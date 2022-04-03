 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $342,900

Built in 1904 by a prominent lumber mill owner, this spectacular Edwardian Home boasts some of the most beautiful woodwork in the city. The original white oak detailing was milled by the original owner with great care for his pregnant wife. The home is located in the prestigious Solar Hill Historic District, which has been placed on the National Historic Registry. In it, you'll find amazing mantles, grand staircase, and original hardwood floors. The second floor can be conveniently separated just by closing a door, leaving the possibility of creating duplex situation by renting one floor and living on the other! The heat system is well maintained and the owner is offering to add an outdoor air conditioning unit for the first floor. But don't let heat bills worry you, because this charming structure was insulated according to TVA standards and has replacement windows in most areas except for the historic front facade. Located close to downtown, almost everything that Bristol Has to offer is close by.' shops, The Country Music Museum, restaurants, parks, and so much more. The new casino is close by but not too close to have traffic issues. Access to the historic Bristol Train Station is just a few blocks away! Secure your piece of Bristol history before it is too late.

