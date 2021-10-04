 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $339,900

7 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $339,900

7 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $339,900

Located in the Historic Solar Hill district, This sprawling Victorian has so much to offer. High, yet manageable ceilings, spacious rooms, and breath-taking woodwork are just the beginning. With seven bedrooms and four full baths, you'll never run out of room. The attic is huge, with walls and windows, ready to become a third floor living space. The front yard is quant, with two beautiful maples. The back is fenced and has a well-built carport with covered area to back door, keeping you out of the elements. The wrap-around porch may just be where you spend your time watching the seasons change on this very quiet street. The current owners followed TVA suggestions to better insulate and redo windows to help keep heat bills very low.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
Sports News

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts