These houses don't come along everyday! Here is your chance to own a unique property on the historic registry. This1846 built home has 7 bedrooms and 6 bath with inground pool is awaiting it's new owner. This property has many updates including but not limited to: new electrical, new appliances, granite and soap stone countertops, subway tile backsplash, gas water heater, copper plumbing, HVAC(3) installed in 2018. Inground pool was installed in 2011 and is heated by propane heat. Roof was installed 2011. This home is sure to check all the boxes. From the Maxwell house history to the Fox's selling to Janson in 2007 both operating it as a bed & breakfast. This house has been loved by many and could be your piece of history. The butcher block in the kitchen is around 150 years old as it came out of the old A & P grocery store. The built-ins are from St. Paul Drug at least 150+ years old. Both chandeliers are from1825-1830 era. If walls could talk, the stories would be amazing! Don't forget about the guest house, complete with an indoor gymnasium. Could be used as a mother in law suite with a little TLC. You have over 3 acres near the town of Abingdon with a creek and plenty of room to roam. Also a detached 3 car garage for all your storage needs. The tranquil garden area is perfect for after your long days at the office. This house has too much to offer or mention. Come and own your piece of history today!
7 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $775,000
