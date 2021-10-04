7 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $625,000

 Skip to main content
The River Garden is truly a rare find. A beautiful spacious home nestled in the foothills of the mountains, overlooking a pristine gently flowing river and just outside the award winning small town of historic Abingdon Virginia. The setting is idyllic on the river bank but out of the flood zone, this large 4,,824 sq. ft. cedar home has professional landscaping that includes perennial and rock gardens, hydrangeas, knockout rose bushes and box woods, mature fruit trees and bushes, and beautiful lotus, lily and koi ponds. Upon entering the 2 story ranch style home it seems to have brought the outdoors in with its ample large windows and sliding doors to emphasize the views in every direction. The natural theme is upheld with its Australian Cypress hardwoods and natural stone floors, cathedral ceiling with wood beams, and huge floor to ceiling natural rock wood burning fireplace. With multi-level large decks set amongst the trees with the river view, one can truly feel at home with nature. Currently the home is configured to accommodate a well-established profitable 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bath vacation rentals on VRBO/Homeaway and Airbnb and a spacious and comfortable 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath owners' residence. There so many possibilities with this home; Large single or multi-family home, family home with separate in-law suite, Assisted Living or Adult Care Center, 2 separate vacation rentals(one 4 bedroom/one 3 bedroom), Bed and Breakfast, Corporate Retreat, University Hospitality Program, monthly rental for traveling Doctors and Nurses and Multi-Generational Family.

