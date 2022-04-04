 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $434,000

Here is an opportunity to own 2 homes. Live in one on rent one or Air BnB both. Convenient to the North Fork Holston River, Hidden Valley Lake, and The Channels State Park. The first home has 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a wrap around deck to enjoy the beautiful view of the mountains. The guest house has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage

