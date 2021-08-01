Historic 1840's mansion with full renovation and additions spanning over 13,000 sq. ft.. Featuring seven bedrooms, four with en suites & sitting areas, two complete gas kitchens with upgraded appliances & granite, a fabulous Great Room with 20 foot ceiling, stone fireplace and hand-carved bar, the current owners painstakingly managed every detail in the masterful design of this home. In the new addition upstairs, you'll find a large game room/billiards room and weight room (or au pair suite) with private balcony. A craft room and walk-in closet with built-ins & powder room complete the upper level. In addition to the 2 full kitchens & Great Room, the first level offers 2 big bedrooms with en suites, a media room, an over-sized pantry, his and her private offices & powder room. Outdoor entertaining is a breeze with huge covered porches, open patio with pergola & kitchen, upper level decks & 3 stone-surround trout ponds. Completely surrounded by 4- board fencing, a 5-stall horse barn & separate brick garage with heated workshop for large equipment & tools provide for the enjoyment & care of the approximate 8 acres of level pasture. Two sheds and multiple storage buildings are strategically located in the fields. The infrastructure of the property is truly amazing with its Geothermal system supplying 7 heat pumps, a 1,500 gallon propane tank for a generator and 5 car garage. There's approximately 3 acres of invisible fencing for pets. Upgraded for a 7 Bedroom septic system, this grand home could provide for the perfect bed and breakfast, corporate retreat, destination wedding venue or other special event venue. Or, since there's no place like home, it could be enjoyed for generations to come by those who embrace history, country living near the historic Town of Abingdon with all of the arts, culture, lakes and trails it offers, and true enjoyment of almost every hobby one could imagine to endeavor on this beautiful estate.
7 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,500,000
