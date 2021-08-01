Historic 1840's estate with full renovation and additions spanning over 13,000 sq. ft.. Featuring seven bedrooms, four with en suites & sitting areas, two complete gas kitchens with upgraded appliances & granite, a fabulous Great Room with 20 foot ceiling, stone fireplace and hand-carved bar, the current owners painstakingly managed every detail in the masterful design of this home. In the new addition upstairs, you'll find a large game room/billiards room and weight room (or au pair suite) with private balcony. A craft room and walk-in closet with built-ins & powder room complete the upper level. In addition to the 2 full kitchens & Great Room, the first level offers 2 big bedrooms with en suites, a media room, an over-sized pantry, his and her private offices & powder room. Outdoor entertaining is a breeze with huge covered porches, open patio with pergola & kitchen, upper level decks & 3 stone-surround trout ponds. Completely surrounded by 4- board fencing, (See addendum)
7 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime friends and business partners are planning to open a duckpin bowling alley in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.
MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years
- Updated
Mac McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams. He hopes it all pays off tonight when the two-round NBA Draft is held in Brooklyn, New York.
- Updated
Welcome to “Poplar Creek Phase A,” currently ground zero for Corridor Q and U.S. Highway 121 — and a portion of Virginia’s long anticipated Coalfields Expressway.
ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter,…
Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor announced his resignation late Sunday, nearly a week after a contentious board meeting that included discussion of transgender issues.
Michael and Margie Munsey’s backyard getaway is fit for a fairytale. The couple love that their Abingdon historic Carriage House is a roadside attraction, decorated in a magical Old World European style.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
This region appears poised for a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases, a local health official warned Tuesday.
- Updated
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.