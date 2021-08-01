7 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,500,000

Historic 1840's estate with full renovation and additions spanning over 13,000 sq. ft.. Featuring seven bedrooms, four with en suites & sitting areas, two complete gas kitchens with upgraded appliances & granite, a fabulous Great Room with 20 foot ceiling, stone fireplace and hand-carved bar, the current owners painstakingly managed every detail in the masterful design of this home. In the new addition upstairs, you'll find a large game room/billiards room and weight room (or au pair suite) with private balcony. A craft room and walk-in closet with built-ins & powder room complete the upper level. In addition to the 2 full kitchens & Great Room, the first level offers 2 big bedrooms with en suites, a media room, an over-sized pantry, his and her private offices & powder room. Outdoor entertaining is a breeze with huge covered porches, open patio with pergola & kitchen, upper level decks & 3 stone-surround trout ponds. Completely surrounded by 4- board fencing, (See addendum)