Stately brick home situated on 4 acres. Many amenities & updates. Spacious rooms, high ceilings & working transoms. 2 new heat pumps in 2015, new windows, exterior doors and more updates. The main house has original wood floors, kitchen cabinets & trim work. Propane gas stove and gas fireplace in living room. Propane tank is rented from Marsh. 2 main level bedrooms, huge dining room, the sellers dining table seats 10 people!! Living room offers a large seating area with built in book shelves. Covered front porch & private back deck. Separate in-law house consisting of 1023 sq.ft., kitchen, dining area, full bath, bedroom & a large room currently used for sewing room which could be used as a spacious family room. Several recent updates including heat pump. Square footage of the in-law house is not included in the listed sq.fgt. Several out buildings including a metal 20x36 garage with a 9500 pound lift. Garage is on separate power meter, there is also a 3 bay open equipment shed, barn & storage buildings
6 Bedroom Home in Damascus - $389,000
