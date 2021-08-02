6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $989,900

LOOKING FOR TOTAL PRIVACY WITH ULTIMATE ACCESS!?! HERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT LOG HOME ON APPROX 20 ACRES IN THE BRISTOL AREA!! This amazing home offers 6 bedrooms with TWO MASTER SUITES (one on the main level) and 4 1/2 baths. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace. Awesome kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and large dining room opening onto the back covered deck with views to inspire!! A complete wrap-around porch perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the natural beauty that abounds. Within 15-20 minutes of all Bristol VA/TN has to offer including Bristol Motor Speedway and the new Hard Rock Resort and Casino coming soon. Less that 2 hrs. from Asheville, NC or Gatlinburg, TN. Take a short drive to Abingdon and the Creeper Trail or visit the ski slopes of Sugar Mtn./Beach Mtn. in Banner Elk and Boone, NC. Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. CALL YOUR FAVORITE AGENT TO TOUR THIS MAGNIFICIENT PROPERTY***PLEASE ALLOW 24-HR NOTICE