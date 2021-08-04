6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $849,760

If unique is what you seek then look no further.This home is what you get when you combine custom ideas with contemporary and rustic imagination. This home has so much to offer it's hard to put it in words. You'll have to see it to believe. Complete with 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Formal Dining Room plus a Breakfast area. The kitchen is every chefs dream including a 6 Burner gas Viking Cook top with Griddle, Fabulous Concrete Counters, Double sinks, Wet Bar area, 3 custom Dishwashers and a Huge Pantry to boot. Step down into this gorgeous Living Room with great Wood Burning Fireplace complete with large wood storage area and loads of built in shelving.This open concept design is complimented with beautiful Australian Cypress Flooring and 12 foot ceilings throughout the home. On the main level you also find a large office, 2 good size bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath, a great Mud Room/Laundry combo just inside from the garage which winds around into the Beautiful Master Bath which included a private potty room, Double Concrete Sinks and a huge walk in Shower with custom shower heads. Venture on through into a large Master Suite which includes a Private Entrance to the Back Deck surrounded by the woods. Once you find your way downstairs you'll find yourself walking on the Sun in the large Den that opens up to the lower level Rear Patio with a walkway around to another deck on the side of the home. Lower level also includes 3 more bedroom, 2 full baths with walk in showers in each, a large Bonus Room which can be used for ...well anything you want I guess. This level also has approx 670 sq ft of storage area which could be closed in for additional rooms. Already has plumbing in place, heat vents and recessed lighting. Outside you will find an Outdoor Pavilion, Basketball Court, Raised Garden Areas and a potting shed along with a total of 4 Parcels equaling approx 20 Acres. Don't let this fabulous home get away. Make your appt today. Buyer to verify all info.